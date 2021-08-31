CSignum Ltd., specializing in wireless subsea communications, asset digitization and actionable insights for ocean industries, has promoted Molly Reyes from director of strategy and business development to chief commercial officer. She will be responsible for driving business growth and market share.

Reyes has over 20 years of experience across the energy value chain combining commercial strategy with technical research to create innovative solutions for energy providers, ocean observers, financial institutions and technology leaders. She will continue to report to CSignum CEO Chris Brooks and work out of Houston, Texas

On August 5, Reyes was honored by the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section for her work providing E&P and A&D careerists with industry knowledge sharing and professional development opportunities.

Source: CSignum

