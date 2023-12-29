Crowley has awarded Great Lakes Maritime Academy cadets Timothy Atkins and Devin Crawford its Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships for their accomplishments and interest in pursuing a career in the maritime industry. Each cadet has demonstrated the company’s values of integrity, sustainability, and drive through their work and time spent on Crowley-managed vessels.

A senior from Howell, Michigan, Atkins is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in maritime technology. In addition to achieving the Dean’s List each semester since 2020, Atkins is a published author in the student-run NMC Magazine. He recently completed a cadet shipping term aboard the Crowley-managed tanker Lone Star State and has expressed an eagerness to use technology to develop a paperless chart platform for the maritime industry.

Crawford, a senior from Portage, Michigan, is studying for a bachelor’s degree in maritime technology, and is an active member of the academy’s Propeller Club chapter, as well as its Women on the Water chapter. Recently completing his cadet shipping term aboard the tanker Ohio, Crawford plans to sail as a commercial mariner and serve as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves upon graduation.

Since 1984, Crowley has given more than $3 million in financial aid to students enrolled in maritime academies and other select schools across the U.S. mainland, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Central America to support the development of future leaders in maritime.

