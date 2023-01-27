Four U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) cadets have been awarded with Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships for exemplary work during their terms aboard Crowley-owned or -managed vessels, as well as their interest in pursuing a maritime career. Each cadet, through service at sea, education and extracurricular commitments, exemplifies Crowley’s values of sustainability, integrity and drive.

The awardees are:

Layne DeEtte Andersen, a midshipman second class from Colorado Springs, Colorado, studying maritime logistics and security. Andersen is a member of USMMA’s swimming and diving team. Completing her sea year aboard the Crowley-managed cargo ship MV Ocean Glory, she plans to sail commercially with her third mate unlimited tonnage license upon graduation.

Midshipman Second Class Bryanne Buchanan-Cummings, of Dacula, Georgia, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering. Buchanan-Cummings is a member of the academy’s Cultural Diversity Club and the USMMA Kappa Pi Lambda Club, which works to ensure fair treatment of all midshipmen while on campus and at sea. Buchanan-Cummings sailed aboard the Crowley-managed cargo ship MV Ocean Freedom for 115 days.

Midshipman First Class Caroline Opager, of Milton, Florida, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering. Opager is a member of various USMMA clubs, including the Propeller Club, Kappa Pi Lambda Club and Welding Club, and the academy’s varsity offshore sailing team. Opager sailed aboard Crowley’s LNG-fueled container ship MV Taino, and upon graduation, plans to sail commercially with her third assistant engineer unlimited license.

Isaiah Christopher Sera, a midshipman first class from Hacienda Heights, California, who is pursuing a degree in marine transportation. Sera is a member of the USMMA track and field team and is the president of the academy’s Professional Careers Club. During his sea term, he served on the Crowley-managed MV Delaware Express containership. Upon graduating, Sera expects to sail under a third mate unlimited tonnage license.

To support the development of future maritime leaders, Crowley has provided more than $3 million in financial assistance to more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the U.S. mainland and Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Central America since 1984.

