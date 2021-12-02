Craig N. McLean, assistant administrator of NOAA Research, who began his NOAA career as a uniformed officer in the NOAA Corps four decades ago and rose to lead the agency’s research division and become a champion of ocean exploration, scientific integrity and science diplomacy, has announced his plan to retire from public service on April 1, 2022.

“Craig has been a passionate leader aboard our ships and, more recently, a champion of NOAA research to advance our mission to serve the nation,” said NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad. “Like the best of ship captains, Craig has steered NOAA through rough waters, always upholding scientific integrity, advancing science and technology, forging strong partnerships at home and abroad.”

