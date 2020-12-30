Oceaneering International Inc. has been awarded a connector supply contract from TechnipFMC to provide 2-in. M5 connectors and chemical throttle valves (CTV) for the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai tieback project located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

The M5 connector provides an easy-to-install, fly-to-place connection solution that enables injection of gas or chemicals into subsea infrastructure and serves as an access point for future subsea field intervention activities such as gas lift, chemical injection, well stimulation, hydrate remediation, flooding and venting operations, acid injection, and scale squeeze.

The Samurai and Khaleesi/Mormont fields will be tied back to the King’s Quay FPS in the GoM.

