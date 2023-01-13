Coastal Futures 2023: Our Ocean and Coastal Future for the Next Decade will take place January 25 to 26 at the Royal Geographical Society in London. It will be livestreamed for the first time.

Day One will feature leading thinkers who will address how we can work together for our energy, biodiversity, science-led and people’s future to tackle the climate challenge; delivering marine restoration through net gain, blue carbon, restoration and re-wilding and engaging communities on the frontline of coastal change.



Day Two will focus on how to tackle the disparity between aspiration and reality in fisheries management; balancing strategic priorities through spatial prioritization and strategic compensation; and how well the U.K. is progressing marine protection to meet 30×30 targets (30×30 is an initiative that calls for 30 percent of the world’s land and ocean to be under protection by 2030).

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...