The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen Young Professionals section has announced an exclusive new event open to both members and nonmembers alike, in a first for the organization. Sponsored by Marex, “Last Breath – Reasoning with Life and Death at the Bottom of the North Sea” will be a presentation and Q&A with famed diver Chris Lemons November 2 at Aberdeen’s Union Kirk. The evening will be a one-off event providing guests with the unique opportunity to hear first-hand his incredible story.

A commercial diver for over 14 years, specializing in deep-sea saturation diving and operating almost exclusively in the oil and gas industry, Lemons has gone on to become a leading public speaker, delivering an insightful and powerful testimony of the near-fatal incident that has since been developed into a feature-length documentary for the BBC and streaming on Netflix, titled “Last Breath.”

His miraculous story of survival has remained a mystery to experts, and his 40-minute recovery has since become an inspiration to many across the industry and beyond. Exploring and discussing themes of leadership, crisis management, risk, decision making and survival, Lemons’ acute and emotional presentation will provide a unique insight into his experiences.

See details here.

Like this: Like Loading...