In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ChartWorld has suspended ECDIS, chart and navigation data services to Russian-owned and managed vessels.

Current vessels will be provided with chart updates to allow them to reach the next port safely but have been asked to find new suppliers for all future voyages.

The group’s other companies, including navigation and ENC software development company SevenCs, have also suspended all projects and software deliveries to Russian companies and vessels.

“We recognize the removal of our services can have a very real impact–which is why we are doing this,” said Steven Schootbrugge, ChartWorld Group CEO. “After the UKHO’s announcement that they will stop POD printing in Russia, we feel as a value-added reseller we can go further and suspend all services.”

