The Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW) conference will take place in Washington, D.C., and virtually June 6 to 8.

CHOW 2023: Ocean x Climate will focus on the connection between the ocean and climate change. Understanding global climate change and mitigating and adapting to its impacts is inextricably linked to our one ocean and its biodiversity. How we manage our global ocean to ensure it thrives for future generations is central to combatting climate change, protecting the health of coastal communities, and sustaining our economies. This extends to the role of national marine sanctuaries and protected areas in strengthening resilience, and communicating the need for more ocean-climate actions.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...