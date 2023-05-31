Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW) will take place June 6 to 8 in Washington, D.C., and virtually. The conference will explore the ocean-climate connection and how to make ocean conservation part of climate strategies and nationally determined contributions to address climate change.

The ocean can be a source of climate solutions. It offers many options to help communities mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change while protecting biodiversity, sustaining productive coastal economies, and building resilient communities and ecosystems. However, the ocean itself is threatened by climate change, urban development and other stressors. Protecting these places means protecting people and our planet.

