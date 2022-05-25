ARICE has opened a new call for ship-time proposals to access the polar expedition ship Le Commandant Charcot in the Arctic Ocean in 2023 and beyond.

Submissions are due by June 15, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time.

ARICE manages the application process and shortlisting, with logistic evaluation by PONANT.

Selected projects will be able to bring a team aboard polar expedition ship Le Commandant Charcot to carry out scientific research in the Arctic Ocean for up to five Arctic seasons, beginning in 2023. Le Commandant Charcot, owned and operated by PONANT, is equipped with scientific labs to host up to four scientists conducting research during the ship’s regular cruises.

Proposals are welcome to carry out research activities within any field of polar science, including marine-based and terrestrial sciences (this includes geology and biology in Greenland, Svalbard or the Canadian Peninsula), and social sciences (restrictions may apply).

Read more about the application process here and the ARICE project here.

