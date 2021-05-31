The Trade Wings 2,500 is an innovative containership with a capacity of 2,500 TEU (20-ft. equivalent unit), designed jointly by VPLP Design (France), Alwena Shipping (France), SDARI (China) and AYRO (France), that has received approval in principle from Bureau Veritas (BV).

With an overall length of 197 m and a breadth of 32 m, the vessel offers a deadweight of 32,500 m tons. It combines wind-assisted propulsion with six Oceanwings and LNG-electric propulsion with pods. The wingsails are installed on a vertical sliding mechanism to retract them partially while the vessel is in port, thus minimizing the impact on cargo operations. The LNG storage tank is based on GTT’s Mark III containment system, and the LNG power plant is designed with pure gas four-stroke gensets only. This architecture is a flexible platform offering possible upgrade to decarbonated fuels in the future, such as ammonia or hydrogen.

Suitable to short-sea shipping operations or feedering in Europe, Central America, the Caribbean Islands and

China, the Trade Wings 2,500 can also operate on transatlantic trades.

On a typical transatlantic route of 4,000 nautical mi., the Trade Wings 2,500 will save on average 35 percent CO2-

equivalent emissions compared to a conventional design at the same speed. Out of these savings, the Oceanwings accounts for 57 percent, and the optimized LNG thermal propulsion delivers the remaining 43 percent of savings.

