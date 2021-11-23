The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is supporting the Bubbleheads, a team of four divers, as they embark on a major challenge to row across the Atlantic Ocean from La Gomera in the Canary Isles to Antigua in the Caribbean in the 3,000-mi. Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2021 to raise money for the Wessex Cancer Trust and the British Legion.

IMCA has long supported deep-sea saturation divers and their work, providing guidance to ensure safe operations.

The Bubbleheads will start their challenge on December 12.

More information and a link to their fundraising page can be found at: www.thebubbleheads.co.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...