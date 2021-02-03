Increasing transparency through collaboration and data dissemination, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) recently developed a web-based, state-of-the-art Offshore Infrastructure Dashboard (OID) for sharing critical data with stakeholders who have diverse interests in the Gulf of Mexico. The innovative, highly informative OID provides a single online location for federal and state partners, along with nongovernmental organizations and the public, to access information on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms and infrastructure eligible for the Rigs-to-Reefs program.

“The dashboard makes retrieving facility data easier for everyone with an interest in the Gulf of Mexico,” said BSEE Director Scott Angelle. “Although the information was always available on BSEE.gov, it was challenging to access and understand it.”

The dashboard is available here.

