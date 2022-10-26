Paul Huang has joined the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) as the new deputy director. He will support BSEE’s efforts to promote safety, protect the environment and conserve offshore resources through vigorous regulatory oversight and enforcement.

Prior to BSEE, Huang served as the assistant administrator of federal insurance for the National Flood Insurance Program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He also served as the acting associate administrator for resilience and helped stand up the Climate Adaptation and Equity Enterprise Steering Committees for the agency. In that role he helped to establish FEMA’s new strategic plan and worked to improve program management, collaboration, and integration across the resilience portfolio.

Huang also previously served as the director of the Risk Analysis Division within the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration. He founded and served as the executive sponsor for FEMA’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Employee Resource Group.

He holds a bachelor’s in management science and information systems and a master’s in business administration.

