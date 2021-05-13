Stackpole Books will release “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World” on June 1. This large-format book showcases Harvey’s around-the-world fishing and diving adventures. Drawing from notes, photographs and his signature artwork, Harvey weaves together stories, scientific discoveries and insights into the behavior of dozens of gamefish species to give us an up-close picture of his time on and in the water.

Chapters highlight expeditions to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Belize, Cuba, the Caymans, Bermuda, the Yucatan and Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Costa Rica, Australia, and the Galapagos.

Harvey is a world-class angler, diver, photographer and artist whose contributions to conservation and scientific research are as recognized as his accomplishments in sport and art. He has built a global lifestyle brand and a foundation that aims to ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. His foundation also supports the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University.

