Amanda Lefton will be the new director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

Lefton most recently served as first assistant secretary for energy and the environment for New York, where she managed the state’s climate and energy portfolio.

BOEM’s mission is to manage development of U.S. Outer Continental Shelf energy and mineral resources in an environmentally and economically responsible way.

Originally from Queens, New York, Lefton grew up on Long Island, New York, and holds a bachelor of arts from the University at Albany.

