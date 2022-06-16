The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will conduct an environmental review of the first proposed wind energy project offshore Maryland.

A notice of intent (NOI) was published to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the construction and operations plan (COP) submitted by US Wind LLC. The publication of the NOI opened a public comment period through July 8, 2022 as part of the process to help BOEM determine the scope of its environmental review.

The lease area is approximately 10 nautical mi. (nm) off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, and approximately 9 nm offshore Sussex County, Delaware. If approved, the development and construction phases of the US Wind project could support up to an estimated 2,679 jobs annually over seven years.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...