The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) develops, funds and manages rigorous scientific research specifically to inform policy decisions on Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) energy and mineral resource development. As part of this effort, BOEM prepares its annual Studies Development Plan to cover a two-year planning period. These studies are designed to collect the information necessary to meet the needs of BOEM scientists, rule writers, modelers, decision makers and other users.

BOEM is beginning to formulate its Fiscal Year 2024 to 2025 Studies Development Plan covering all BOEM energy and minerals activities. The public is invited to submit study ideas for consideration in Alaska, Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Pacific OCS areas.

Study-idea submissions are due by December 9, 2022.

Suggestions should be sent in a short paragraph via email to ESP by the deadline, including an explanation of why BOEM should consider funding them.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...