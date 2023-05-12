The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has made available its Environmental Studies Program (ESP) Hub, a new online platform that will improve public access to BOEM’s collection of ocean science research.

The ESP Hub replaces the previous geoESPIS search tool, ushering in a completely new paradigm for scientific information discovery. Its intuitive user interface and well-organized theme pages will significantly improve accessibility to ESP studies.

Access it here.

