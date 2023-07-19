The newly updated, revised and geomap-based Blue Movement Directory lists and links to over 1,000 U.S.-based ocean groups and others. It is an exclusive service of Blue Frontier that will enable you to find an organization near you or beyond. You can take action in your local area by using this directory to find resources and connections. The tabs on the left of the directory page will allow you to add your organization, update your organization’s info, or add an organization that you think should be part of the directory.

Since the beginning of its online presence in 2007, the directory has served as a vital resource for research, field work, community organizing and advocacy.

See the directory here.

Like this: Like Loading...