Marine-i has agreed to support marine engineering specialist Feritech Global in its plan to create an autonomous subsea vehicle specially designed for geotechnical survey work. Such a design would result in safer, more efficient and cost-effective seabed survey operations.

Marine-i and Feritech are collaborating on a structured development program to define the industry standards that the new vehicle must meet, specify the tool requirements, and create a design solution. This will result in the construction of a pre-commercial prototype for sea trials.

Learn more at: www.feritech.com

