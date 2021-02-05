Ryan Finn has embarked on his 36-ft. Proa Jzerro to attempt a record-breaking sail for the fastest single-handed route to San Francisco from New York.

The current record for this trip is 81 days, and Finn plans on beating the record by completing the trip in 70 days.

He departed from New York on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Jzerro features Colligo Marine Extra Lightweight Headsail Furling (ELHF) Systems, Engineered Synthetic Standing Rigging, Torque Rope for the storm job, and Colligo Dux Running Rigging.

Finn’s most important tool will be the Weather Commander application in order to ensure a safe passage.

