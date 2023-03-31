The Navy League‘s free STEM Expo returns to the National Harbor in Maryland April 2 at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center.

Following the record attendance of last year, STEM Expo 2023 is gearing up to be another educational and memorable day for students, teachers and other participants in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

This event, aimed at students in grades five through 12, is packed with fun opportunities to explore a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and is free for all attendees.

Parents, teachers and students can look forward to:

Hands-on activities with science experiments, games, projects and swag.

Live, on-stage presentations showcasing the fun and magic of STEM.

Creating their own custom 3D-printed bracelet or exploring virtual reality welding.

Internship and scholarship information and opportunities.

Popcorn, video games, augmented and virtual reality, nitrogen ice cream, and more.

To register in advance, fill out the STEM registration form.

