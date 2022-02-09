The 2022 NOIA Safety in Seas Awards Competition is open through February 18. NOIA members are encouraged to enter and participate in honoring the industry’s commitment to offshore safety.



Since 1978, the National Ocean Industries Association has held the Safety in Seas (SIS) Awards competition, sponsored by Compass Publications, the publisher of Sea Technology magazine, to recognize excellence among those who, by their actions, design or influence, have contributed to improving the safety of life in the offshore energy industry. NOIA confers two distinct safety awards annually:



The Culture of Safety Award honors a company (or companies) for overall organizational immersion in and commitment to safety, which has resulted in remarkable, measurable and sustained safety performance over a prolonged period of time (at least five years).



The Safety Practice Award recognizes specific technologies, approaches, methods or projects with direct and demonstrable impacts on improving safety.



An independent judging committee will select the entrant from each award category that has made the most important contribution to safety offshore. Winners will be announced during NOIA’s annual meeting April 20 to 22.



You can email your submission in a pdf format to: Justin Williams at jwilliams@noia.org. You should receive a confirmation email from NOIA within 48 hr. of receiving your submission. (Note: Submissions exceeding 13 pages will be returned.)

Forms:

2022 NOIA Safety in Seas Safety Practice Award entry form

2022 NOIA Safety in Seas Culture of Safety Award entry form

NOIA 2022 Safety in Seas Competition Letter

