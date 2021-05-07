The Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator (TMII) is accepting applications to complete the inaugural cohort of seven companies.

Based out of the Center for Urban Waters on the Thea Foss Waterway in the Tideflats region of Tacoma, Washington, this program assists early stage companies in growing their business. TMII offers a professional space for companies focused on trade/logistics, clean water, clean energy and other maritime-related fields. They also provide professional services such as engineering assistance, web development and sales consulting, plus access to the Washington Maritime Blue network of investors, potential customers and partners. All of this is done at no cost to the companies.

Applications remain open until May 15. Interested companies may apply at: maritimeblue.org/tacoma or through the F6S platform under “Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator ‘21.”

The chosen companies will be announced on June 1, 2021.

