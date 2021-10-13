The application period for the 2023 Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship is now open. The fellowship provides a one-year, paid experience for highly qualified early-career professionals to work on issues related to coastal, marine, and Great Lakes science and policy in offices within the executive or legislative branch of government in Washington, D.C.

Graduate students interested in marine, coastal, and Great Lakes science and policy should explore the information about the fellowship as soon as possible and talk to their local Sea Grant program (or the National Sea Grant Office) at least one month prior to the February 18, 2022 deadline.

To be eligible for the 2023 fellowship (which lasts February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024):

A student must be enrolled toward a degree in a graduate program at any point between the onset of the 2021 Fall Term (quarter, trimester, semester, etc.) and February 18, 2022;

The student’s graduate degree program must be through an accredited institution of higher education in the United States or U.S. Territories;

Students are eligible regardless of nationality; domestic and international students at accredited U.S. institutions may apply; and

Applicants must have an interest in ocean, coastal and Great Lakes resources and in the national policy decisions affecting those resources.

Get started on your application with:

Like this: Like Loading...