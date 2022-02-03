The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the U.S. Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, has kicked off its 2022 scholarship season.

Applications will be accepted through March 15.

Children of Coast Guard members may apply for annual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to fund undergraduate education or training at accredited technical schools. Scholarships are available to children of Coast Guard members who are active duty, active-duty reserve and retired.



Apply online at: coastguardfoundation.org/ apply.

