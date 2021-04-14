Nominations for the Walter Munk Scholar Award are open until May 31. The award, which is jointly sponsored and awarded by the Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans (WMFO) and the Marine Technology Society (MTS), is presented annually to a scholar currently enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate or postdoctoral program.

Created in 2019, this prestigious award honors scholars worldwide who embody Walter Munk’s legacy of daring exploration and discovery through ocean scientific and technology research, ocean education, and ocean conservation,

Nomination forms are available here: https://www.mtsociety.org/awards-and-honors.

Like this: Like Loading...