The IEA Technology Collaboration Programme on Ocean Energy Systems (OES) has released its 2020 Annual Report that highlights its efforts to spur stronger international collaboration to tackle ocean energy challenges, providing a sound and shared knowledge on numerous key issues.

The report shows that successful deployments have taken place around the world, from Australia through Asia and Europe to North America. Some of these demonstration projects have been grid-connected, reaffirming the potential role of ocean energy in the achievement of decarbonization goals.

The report is available here.

