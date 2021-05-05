HawkEye 360, the first commercial company to use formation-flying satellites to create a new class of radio-frequency (RF) data and analytics, has developed new maritime security and vessel monitoring capabilities that combine HawkEye 360’s powerful RF geolocation services with a customized machine learning model developed through Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Machine Learning (ML) Solutions Lab. The capabilities, which will be integrated into the HawkEye 360 portfolio of products, leverage underlying vessel characteristics and behavior to predict whether a given vessel is likely to engage in similar activity as sanctioned vessels.

HawkEye 360 used Amazon SageMaker Autopilot—a fully managed service that helps make it easy to build, train and deploy ML models quickly—to develop the purpose-built, proprietary algorithms undergirding the new capabilities. These algorithms can help generate deeper insights into RF data in half the time than was previously possible.

