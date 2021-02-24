Damen Shipyard and Sea Machines Robotics have signed an alliance agreement to further investigate the adoption of collision avoidance functionality on board Damen ships.

For the past four years Damen Shipyards Group has been investing in autonomous shipping technologies. The shipbuilder has participated in several joint industry projects to research the readiness level of technologies. Damen is now entering the next phase by establishing a strategic alliance with the Boston-based company. The alliance aims to accelerate the adoption of several navigating technologies to increase autonomy levels on Damen-built vessels.

