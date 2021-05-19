Alfa Laval will acquire StormGeo, a specialist in weather intelligence software and decision support services, to accelerate its digital services offering and to add to its decarbonizing toolbox. StormGeo will become part of Alfa Laval’s Marine Business Division. The purchase is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

Alfa Laval is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has a 138-year history of growth and visionary innovation, with 16,700 employees globally.

Extreme weather is the number one cause of business disruptions around the world. StormGeo provides weather-centric services to more than 2,200 customers globally. From 2018, StormGeo advanced decarbonization for its shipping customers by saving 2.1 million MT fuel, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by 6.2 million MT, or the equivalent of removing 1,342,000 cars from the road for one year.

