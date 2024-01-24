The scientific program is now available for the 2024 Ocean Sciences Meeting, co-sponsored by the American Geophysical Union (AGU), the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography (ASLO), and The Oceanography Society (TOS), in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 18 to 23.

Ocean Sciences Meeting 2024 is primarily an in-person event, with an online-only scientific session on Wednesday February 21. Audio and slide presentations from in-person oral sessions will be recorded and made available to registered attendees after the close of the meeting.

You can browse the full scientific program and session formats from the meeting website.

The biennial Ocean Sciences Meeting brings together about 5,000 scientists, students, policy makers, and educators to discuss breaking research across the ocean sciences and critical issues affecting a sustainable future for our oceans.

