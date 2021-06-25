Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), France’s Naval Group and its Singapore subsidiary Naval Group Far East have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly explore new technologies, such as additive manufacturing for naval applications.

Under the agreement, the organizations will jointly identify potential use cases of harnessing additive manufacturing. This includes the sharing of production methodology, certification and qualification of additive-manufactured components for naval platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...