The board of directors of Acteon Group Ltd., a global provider of services to the renewable,

infrastructure and oil and gas industries, has appointed Dr. Bernhard Bruggaier as group chief executive, succeeding Dr. Carl Trowell.

Bruggaier joined Acteon’s subsidiary MENCK in 1994, became its managing director in 1998,

and joined Acteon’s executive management team following the acquisition of MENCK in 2003.

After that, he served in various senior strategic and operational management roles before

being appointed chief operating officer in 2018 and joining Acteon’s board of directors in

2021.

