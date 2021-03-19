ABS has published a report evaluating the U.S. offshore wind industry’s readiness to deliver the 40 GW of offshore wind capacity the International Energy Agency estimates will be installed by 2040.

The “ABS Offshore Wind Report, Positioning for U.S. Expansion: U.S. Ports and Vessels Innovation” is a landmark document assessing U.S. port infrastructure, availability of specialist support tonnage, as well as the emerging industry trends and challenges for the growing U.S. offshore wind market.

The report also highlights ABS’s leading role in supporting the U.S. offshore wind industry through the development and application of class rules and safety requirements, including classing the first Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel and service operation vessel.

Download the report here.

Like this: Like Loading...