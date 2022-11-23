The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) held its 106th session earlier this month. ABS has created a brief that provides an overview of the more significant issues discussed at this session, which include matters pertaining to a new Chapter XV of the SOLAS Convention addressing Carriage of Industrial Personnel; revised performance standards for electronic chart display and information systems (ECDIS); new mandatory requirements for electronic inclinometers on containerships and bulk carriers; and the latest developments on marine autonomous surface ships (MASS).

A review of the committee’s activity provides insight into upcoming regulations that have been adopted by the IMO, and a forecast of future regulatory developments.

Access the brief here.

