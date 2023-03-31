Guidance for Vessels Operating in Alaskan Polar Waters
Vessels operating in polar waters around Alaska face unique challenges. The ABS Alaskan Advisory helps to address these challenges by providing guidance for SOLAS-certified cargo ships operating with minimal polar hazards. The advisory outlines the information shipowners and operators need to achieve Polar Ship certification (PSC), specifically for vessels interested in receiving PSC for operating in Alaskan ports.
The ABS Alaskan Advisory includes:
- Environmental hazard data
- Sample operational assessment reports
- Polar water operational manual templates
- Checklists for submitting operational assessments
- Polar water operating manual