Maine ferry operator Casco Bay Lines has committed to an integrated hybrid electric power and propulsion solution from ABB for its new vessel, in a technology step change along one of the longest-established ferry routes in the United States.

The new ferry is expected to cut up to 800 tons of carbon dioxide per year–an equivalent of emissions annually generated by 175,000 passenger cars–significantly improving air quality in Portland, Maine.



The new 50-m ferry will feature ABB Marine & Ports’ hybrid power, propulsion and a shore charging system, supporting diesel-electric and zero-emissions battery-powered modes, as well as a combination of both. With the ferry operating in zero-emission mode, the passengers will benefit from a smoother, cleaner and quieter ride.



In line with U.S. governmental commitments to reduce the environmental impact of public service transit systems nationwide, the ferry project has been partially funded by federal and state grants, with a 15-vehicle and 599-passenger capacity vessel to replace an existing diesel-powered ferry for the Portland–Peaks Island service along the coast of Maine.

Learn more at: abb.com.

Like this: Like Loading...