Extending its global reach and service capabilities, ABB Marine & Ports is ramping its presence with local divisions in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The move will strengthen ABB Marine & Ports’ ability to work closely with its growing client base in each country and reinforce efforts to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the shipping, ports and offshore sectors in both locations.



In Turkey, the newly established local division will serve the country’s vibrant maritime community. The shipbuilding segment in Turkey is a hive of activity, particularly for smaller and short-sea vessels, where ABB’s recent references include systems for two Turkish-built wind farm service vessels delivered to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, a double-ended ferry delivered to Torghatten Trafikkselskap, and a live fish carrier due for delivery to FrøyGruppen in 2023.

In Saudi Arabia, ABB is establishing a significant new presence to support the developing shipbuilding segment, in a commitment that aligns with the kingdom’s ambitions to diversify its economy and energy sector under Saudi Vision 2030 and IKTVA (the “In-Kingdom Total Value Add” program). Saudi-based customers will gain direct access to ABB’s technical and commercial solutions with the flexibility provided by 24/7 customer support from local engineers, as well as through the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations worldwide network that today connects to over 1,000 ships for predictive remote diagnostics of shipboard equipment and predictive maintenance.

