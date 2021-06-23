Subsea laser and imaging provider 2G Robotics has rebranded as Voyis and confirmed a new leadership team.

Over the last 10-plus years, 2G Robotics has made a significant impact across the ocean sector by commercializing the first subsea dynamic laser scanner and deploying it across countless platforms and projects worldwide. In the last 18 months there has been significant change at the company, including an acquisition by Sonardyne Group and a leadership transition. This provided 2GR Robotics the perfect opportunity to redefine its brand and reintroduce itself as Voyis (Voyis Imaging Inc.).

The name Voyis stems from the word “voyage,” specifically a voyage into the darkness. The name is also inspired by the essence of the industry: discovery and exploration.

Chris Gilson, acting general manager of 2G Robotics, has been confirmed as CEO. Gilson was one of the original employees of 2G Robotics, joinging in 2013 as the lead mechanical engineer, before transitioning to product

development manager. He will be supported by the new management team, including Luke Richardson as VP of sales and marketing and Adam Riese as VP of engineering and operations.

