The U.S. National Marine Sanctuary Foundation will honor Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii), Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala and William J. Ailā Jr. at the 2023 Ocean Awards Gala on June 8 as part of Capitol Hill Ocean Week.

The Ocean Awards Gala will take place this year in Washington, D.C., in the Ronald Reagan Building atrium on the evening of World Ocean Day. The gala annually recognizes champions of marine and Great Lakes stewardship. Previous honorees include presidents, members of Congress, and world-renowned scientists and conservationists.

Leadership Awards will be given to Grijalva and Case. This award honors political leaders who demonstrate a commitment to ocean, coastal and Great Lakes stewardship. Through their work on policy and governance, Leadership Award honorees elevate attention of the marine and Great Lakes environment through support of sound science and conservation. They champion change and action to protect these environments and their natural and cultural resources for future generations.

The Sanctuary Wavemaker Awards will be given to Kahoʻohalahala and Ailā. This award celebrates dedicated citizens who conduct critical work that benefits national marine sanctuaries and marine national monuments and are active advocates and ambassadors for national marine sanctuaries.

