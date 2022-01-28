Discover the latest in ocean sciences research at the 2022 Ocean Sciences Meeting, where more than 5,300 researchers will present the latest research findings about the world’s oceans. The 2022 meeting will take place online, everywhere and will run from February 24 through March 4.

The meeting brings together researchers from the American Geophysical Union (AGU), the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography (ASLO), and The Oceanography Society (TOS). Scientific, educational and policy sessions will cover oceans from the atmosphere to the seafloor on topics as wide-ranging as human-marine environment interactions, climate and ocean change, sustainability, and sea level rise.

Click below for details on:

Like this: Like Loading...