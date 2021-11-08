The NMFS-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship Program in Population and Ecosystem Dynamics and Marine Resource Economics places Ph.D. students in research-based fellowships that provide support for up to three years. The program is designed to fulfill workforce development needs identified by the NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).

The opportunity to apply for 2022 fellowships is now open. Applications are due to Sea Grant programs on January 27, 2022.

Get started on your application with:

Questions can be directed to your local Sea Grant Program or the National Sea Grant Office at: oar.sg.fellows@noaa.gov , 240-507-3712.

