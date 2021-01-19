The 2021 NOIA Safety in Seas Awards Competition is now open. Entry forms must be submitted to NOIA by Monday, February 22, 2021. Winners will be announced during NOIA’s annual meeting April 14 to 16, 2021.

Since 1978, the National Ocean Industries Association has held the Safety in Seas (SIS) Awards competition to recognize excellence among those who, by their actions, design or influence, have contributed to improving the safety of life in the offshore energy industry. Compass Publications Inc., publisher of Sea Technology magazine, established the awards.

NOIA confers two distinct safety awards annually:

The Culture of Safety Award honors a company (or companies) for overall organizational immersion in and commitment to safety, which has resulted in remarkable, measurable and sustained safety performance over a prolonged period of time (at least five years).

The Safety Practice Award recognizes specific technologies, approaches, methods or projects with direct and demonstrable impacts on improving safety.

An independent judging committee will select the entrant from each award category that has made the most important contribution to safety of life offshore.

Like this: Like Loading...