The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has announced that GATE Energy and TechnipFMC are the winners of the 2021 NOIA Safety in Seas Awards competition, sponsored by Compass Publications, the publisher of Sea Technology. GATE Energy is the 2021 NOIA Safety in Seas Culture of Safety Award winner, and TechnipFMC is recognized for the 2021 NOIA Safety in Seas Safety Practice Award.

The Culture of Safety Award honors overall organizational immersion in and commitment to safety, which has resulted in remarkable, measurable and sustained safety performance over a prolonged period of time. The Safety Practice Award recognizes specific technologies, approaches, methods or projects with direct and demonstrable impacts on improving safety.

