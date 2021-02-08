12 SFL Satellites Launch on SpaceX
Space Flight Laboratory (SFL), a developer of complete microspace missions, launched and successfully deployed 12 satellites on January 24, 2021. The SpaceX Falcon 9 ride-sharing mission carried three different SFL-designed microspace platforms into orbit for three separate commercial constellations.
The January 24 launch included:
- Three formation-flying, radio-frequency geolocating microsatellites built upon SFL’s 30-kg DEFIANT platform for HawkEye 360 Inc.
- One next-generation greenhouse gas-monitoring microsatellite, known as GHGSat-C2 or “Hugo,” built by SFL on its 15-kg NEMO platform for GHGSat Inc.
- Eight commercial communications CubeSats developed using the SFL 6U-XL SPARTAN design.
Learn more at: www.utias-sfl.net.