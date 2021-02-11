Through a 13-week program, they will seek to accelerate their development as they tap into a global network of experts and resources from Equinor, KONGSBERG, Capgemini and Techstars.

The selected start-ups represent some of the most exciting ideas within the energy sector. The companies are trying to increase safety at sea, improve oil production with lower CO 2 footprint and produce hydrogen more efficiently.

The program starts February 15 and finishes on May 11 with a demo day, when the start-ups will present their solutions to Equinor, the partners and other potential investors.

