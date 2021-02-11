10 Start-Ups Chosen for Energy Accelerator
This year, the Equinor & Techstars Energy Accelerator will be entirely virtual. Ten selected start-ups, chosen from hundreds of applicants across 44 countries, will receive support from more than 100 mentors during the program.
Through a 13-week program, they will seek to accelerate their development as they tap into a global network of experts and resources from Equinor, KONGSBERG, Capgemini and Techstars.
The selected start-ups represent some of the most exciting ideas within the energy sector. The companies are trying to increase safety at sea, improve oil production with lower CO2 footprint and produce hydrogen more efficiently.
The program starts February 15 and finishes on May 11 with a demo day, when the start-ups will present their solutions to Equinor, the partners and other potential investors.