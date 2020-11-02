Undersea Defence Technology (UDT), as the largest global event dedicated to the underwater defense industry, is a multifaceted exhibition and conference reflecting the community’s desire for continuous learning and development.

UDT is designed to equip nations to deal with an increasing diversity of threats and challenges. It brings together researchers, military end-users and professionals spanning the entire supply chain to evaluate developing solutions in one of the harshest environments known to man.

In 2020, the event will take place May 26 to 28 in Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. The show’s overarching theme is “Teamworking in the Underwater Domain.” Teamwork, between military and government, academic research, and industry development—what the Netherlands calls the “Golden Triangle”—is a concept vital to capability development.

The Netherlands’ defense policy makes clear that international cooperation is at the heart of the Netherlands’ development of its capabilities and in its future operational employment.

This cooperative approach encourages regular and institutionalized collaboration between the government, knowledge institutions and industry. This ensures developments are both informed by the latest research and designed in accordance with the latest operational requirements.

UDT is a platform for the exchange of information and ideas between those working in the development and exploitation of undersea defense technology; it is the Underwater Golden Triangle.

Netherlands Underwater Focus

The latest Netherlands defense policy, published in 2018, highlights the investments the host nation will be making in the underwater domain. These investments are across the spectrum of underwater defense, with major programs in mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates and submarine platforms highlighted in the most recent policy papers.

As a key area of focus within the ASW domain, the Netherlands is funding a Maritime Unmanned Systems program, and interest and focus on torpedo defense is of increasing prominence. These program developments reflect the Netherlands’ approach to its defense needs, but many other nations face similar challenges and share the same needs; for example, the need within these programs to be clear on the endurance requirements of platforms and capabilities. Is the deciding factor to be patrol endurance (port to port)? Will it be deployment endurance (homeport to homeport)? Or is to be the matching of individual capabilities to the overall demands of task group endurance?

These considerations have a major bearing on investment and design in all aspects of a capability, from material to personnel. UDT 2020 takes up these questions and aims to investigate them through its comprehensive conference agenda.

Agenda

The main conference agenda covers the following key areas: Operational Drivers and Imperatives, incorporating underwater communications, human-machine interfacing, command information flow and ASW; and Platform Design, including propulsion and energy system developments, signatures, life cycle management and costs, and innovative design. A Sensors and Processing stream will cover acoustic modeling, sonar design, passive sensors, and processing optical and audio signals, while the Unmanned, Remotely Piloted and Autonomous Systems stream will consider mine countermeasures, unmanned ASW, navigation and control of autonomous systems, and applications of extra-large UUVs (XLUUVs).

The full agenda is now available to view on the event website, with speakers confirmed from TNO, Royal Norwegian Naval Academy, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, U.K. MoD Submarine Delivery Agency, Lloyd’s Register, Damen Shipyards and Marina Militare Italiana, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.udt-global.com.

Like this: Like Loading...